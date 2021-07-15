STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain credits CM Kejriwal's prompt decisions for taming surge

Jain credited 'active decision making' of the chief minister that resulted in Delhi taking control over the spread of the viral infection.

Published: 15th July 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health and Water Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the city has gained control over the second wave of the coronavirus and stressed that the government is ramping up its infrastructure to fight the pandemic.

The Covid cases began declining around mid-May and the positivity rate is now below one per cent. In its health bulletin on Wednesday, the government said 77 cases at a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent and one more death were reported.

Sharing a video about the initiatives of the government, Jain credited "active decision making" of the chief minister that resulted in Delhi taking control over the spread of the viral infection.

The video highlighted various initiatives such as setting up of oxygen plants in hospitals, ICU beds in record time, deployment of ministers on coronavirus duty, integrated command and control room for Covid management.

"Delhi has gained control over the 2nd wave of Covid-19. This has been possible due to timely action & active decision making by Hon'ble CM. Delhi Government is actively strengthening its infrastructure in the fight against Corona," the health minister tweeted. 

