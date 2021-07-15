STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New Excise Policy will minimize corruption, provide fair competition: Delhi govt tells HC

The AAP government also said that there was full-scale assault on it on the issue and that a reply would be filed to make its stand clear.

Published: 15th July 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court

Delhi High Court (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi government Thursday told Delhi High Court that its new Excise Policy 2021-22 aims at minimizing corruption and providing fair competition in liquor trade and that all apprehensions against it were only fanciful.

The AAP government also said that there was full-scale assault on it on the issue and that a reply would be filed to make its stand clear.

Several petitions have been filed challenging the new Excise Policy before the high court which had earlier refused to pass any stay order.

When the fresh pleas came up for hearing on Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice and sought reply from Delhi government and Central government.

It did not pass any order on staying the policy or extending the July 20 deadline for applying for tender under the policy.

When one of the counsel opposing the policy submitted that in the new policy which divides Delhi into 32 zones, only 16 players could be permitted in the market and would lead to monopoly, the bench said such control was for public welfare and not for those in liquor business.

"Control is for public welfare and not for you to run your business. It is for public at large. It is not meant for you to run your business or put you in difficulty," the bench said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Delhi government, submitted that "there is a full-scale assault on us. I will put in a reply. The policy minimises corruption, gives fair competition."

Since the court heard the first challenge to the policy on July 12, eight petitions have come before different benches, Singhvi along with Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said adding that petitions are by persons well-versed in liquor business.

The court was hearing a fresh challenge to the New Excise Policy by Ashiana Towers and Promoters Pvt Ltd and Rajiv Motors Pvt.

Ltd , which alleged that it is illegal, unfair, arbitrary and violative of the Delhi Excise Act of 2009.

Counsel Sanyam Khetarpal, appearing for two companies, said "32 zones would lead to 16 players in the market.

Where would the others go? The petition also seeks to quash the June 28 e-tender notice of Delhi government, prescribing the procedure to be followed for inviting zone wise electronic bids for grant of 32 zonal licences of retail vends of liquor for supply of Indian and foreign liquor brands in the national capital.

The court also issued notice and sought reply from Delhi government on a petition by Anita Chaudhary, a wholesale licensee of liquor in Uttar Pradesh.

Advocate Sanchar Anand, appearing for Chaudhary, argued that policy is beyond the rule making power of the government under the Delhi Excise Act and violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

While the petition by the companies would be heard on August 9, Chaudhary's petition would be heard next on August 27.

On Monday, the bench had refused to stay the new Excise Policy and issued notice to the Delhi government on the petition by Readymade Plaza India Pvt Ltd, a group of retail liquor vendors.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Readymade Plaza, had said by the new Excise Policy, Delhi will be divided into 32 zones and a person can bid for two zones and the policy will lead to complete monopoly of the few big players.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi High Court Excise Policy AAP government
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp