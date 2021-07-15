STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sort out calls for water tankers within 1.5 hours: Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha

Published: 15th July 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Raghav Chadha speaks to DJB officials during the inspection on Wednesday

Raghav Chadha speaks to DJB officials during the inspection on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday took stock of the water utility’s online tanker management system and grievance redressal helpline. He asked officials to attend to all requests for water tankers within one-and-a-half hours. 

"It is important to ensure that delivery of water tankers is made to the citizens in minimum time. No calls or messages in this regard should be left unattended. Teams need to verify the work being done on ground to make this system seamless," he said.

"The officers should call the complainants and take proper feedback about the tanker delivery and make sure that the citizens are completely satisfied with the service. If the citizens register any problem with the delivery, we should address it," he added.

The inspection comes a day after Chadha announced that Haryana had released 16,000 cusecs of water in the Yamuna from the Hathnikund Barrage. On their part, officials informed Chadha that the frequency of requests for water tankers had spiked as Haryana had refused to release Delhi’s share of water.

The DJB vice-chairman urged officials to address every request for water tanker within one-and-a-half hours.  Later, Chadha tweeted that he took stock to ensure that complaints don’t go unattended till the time water released from Haryana reaches the city and normal supply of piped water is restored.

As the supply of water was restricted, water level at the Wazirabad pond had dipped to  the lowest mark since 1965. Water from the pond is chanelled for treatment at Wazirabad, Okhla and Chandrawal treatment plants, which then is distributed to south, central and west Delhi.

