Centre putting pressure to replace prosecutors for cases related to anti-farm laws stir: Delhi government

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has "rejected" the panel of Delhi government lawyers appearing in the cases against the farmers protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Published: 16th July 2021 12:53 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Thursday alleged that it is being "pressurised" by the Lieutenant Governor to change the public prosecutors arguing the farmers’ agitation cases. Government officials said the L-G has asked the government to give Cabinet’s approval to the panel of lawyers recommended by the Delhi Police.

Earlier, the panel of lawyers recommended by the police had been rejected by Home Minister Satyendar Jain. In order to solve the deadlock, a Cabinet meeting is likely to be held on Friday. According to officials, Baijal has asked the government to call for a cabinet meeting and "pressured" the government to take a decision in favour of Delhi Police's lawyers.

This is not the first time that Kejriwal government and Baijal have opposite views on the panel of public prosecutors. In the past, there was a similar controversy regarding the panel of lawyers arguing northeast Delhi riot cases.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws made by the central government for several months and the have registered several cases against these agitating farmers. The Delhi government had formed a panel of lawyers for a fair hearing of the cases registered against the farmers.

In this regard, a list of lawyers was sent by the Delhi Police to Home Minister Jain for approval, which was rejected. After this, the Home Minister sent a list of lawyers to the lieutenant Governor, which was rejected by him.

