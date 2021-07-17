BJP blames AAP, tanker mafia nexus for trouble

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the Civil Lines area on Friday over the water crisis in the national capital.

Led by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, the protesters raised anti-government slogans. The protesters were stopped around 500 meters from the CM’s house by police, a BJP leader said. Gupta alleged that schemes for water production and distribution announced in the last seven years have not yet started.

The Delhi government is responsible for the water crisis in the city as it is in connivance with the tanker mafia, the BJP leader claimed.The Delhi government has been blaming Haryana for the shortage of water saying that the government was releasing less water than prescribed.