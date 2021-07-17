STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
City to get all-new low floor buses from November; tender approved

These buses fully confirming to BS-VI emission standards will have CCTV, GPS, Panic buttons,” said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Delhi bus

Representational image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the tender to procure 160 low floor buses for the fleet of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The buses will start arriving from November this year. “Congrats Delhi! Cabinet led by Arvind Kejriwal today approved bid for 160 Low Floor CNG AC buses which will be on Delhi roads by November.

These buses fully confirming to BS-VI emission standards will have CCTV, GPS, Panic buttons,” said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. Further, the new BS-VI compliant buses will be equipped with state-of-the-art features like real-time passenger information system, CCTV, panic button and GPS. 

With the arrival of new buses, DTC’s bus fleet size will grow to 6,910. The buses will also be modelled to help differently-abled persons to board them. The last purchase of new DTC buses was made in 2008. The buses were finally inducted in October 2011.

‘Scam file with MHA’

Complainant and BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Friday tweeted, “L-G has forwarded the bus scam case/file to Home Ministry for CBI Investigation into the procurement and maintenance of 1000 low buses.”

