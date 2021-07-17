CM Arvind Kejriwal on tour while Delhi suffers, says Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of Delhi Congress workers staged a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence over water shortage and supply of dirty drinking water. It was led by Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar.

“For the past two months, Delhiites have been bearing severe water shortage, but the CM has been touring other states promising ‘free power and water’, not taking any step in addressing the issue in Delhi itself” said Kumar.

According to the statement, Congress workers had assembled at Parmanand hospital in Civil Lines before marching towards the chief minister’s residence, but the police halted them midway on Kejriwal’s direction.

The CM also refused to meet a Congress delegation to listen to their water woes, it added. During the protest, Congress workers shouted anti-Delhi government slogans like and carried banners to express their ire.