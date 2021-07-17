Delhi employers losing wellness focus: survey

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

The pandemic brought with it mental health issues, job losses, isolation, and even ostracism (e.g. cases of doctors harassed by their society residents). Curious to know whether corporate India is concerned about their employee well-being against the Covid backdrop, Wholistic Wellbeing company, RoundGlass, conducted a ‘Wellbeing at Work’ Survey.

The report has revealed that corporates in Delhi-NCR continue to talk about curative care but most of them are lagging in terms of preventive care. “The pandemic saw an increase in well-tech platforms that connect employees with well-being experts via video calls or chat on a weekly/ monthly/on-demand basis. But as things are opening up and business is picking up, these initiatives have taken a back seat. Once again, work is being prioritised over well-being.

It is ironic that despite having a robust well-being presence, Delhi-NCR firms do not utilise their well-being programmes fully,” says Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health and Wellbeing, RoundGlass. The survey also revealed that corporates in Delhi-NCR that have dedicated a budget for workplace well-being usually allot Rs 250-300 for each employee per month, and that the usual spend is on workshops on physical health, coaching sessions and mental well-being initiatives.

Prakriti Poddar

“But a large proportion of leaders (65 per cent) find it challenging to engage employees in such plans, with only 24 per cent having an average EPR of more than 50 per cent,” informs Poddar. The data also revealed that 67 per cent organisations conduct regular health screenings and check-ups for their employees, but only 16 per cent use this data to create their well-being programmes; 37 per cent organisations offer inhouse and/or online doctor consultations; 29 per cent offer weight management programmes while 21 per cent have enrolled health coaches (nutritionist, fitness, life coach, etc.).

However, only 35 per cent offer lifestyle disease management programs, which is critical to employee well-being. But all is not lost, says Poddar, offering some examples of companies from Delhi-NCR. An NCR-based IT, BPO, skill development - with an employee base of 1,500+ - that was a part of the survey stands out in terms of executive sponsorship. Its MD is a well-being champion and a fitness enthusiast, and he often speaks about the RoundGlass platform in town halls and highlights those using it well. The company spends between Rs 250 and Rs 300 on the well-being of every employee per month. Another India subsidiary of a confectionary maker MNC based in Delhi, offers an array of services to its employees, ranging from health risk assessments and screening, to lifestyle disease management, tele-consults and EAP services. For covering their employee base with a comprehensive well-being offering, they spend between Rs 150 and Rs 250 per employee.

A Delhi-based real estate services firm has fitness and nutrition programmes for its employees who are typically onsite. They like to deliver it through an app as the employees are dispersed across locations and their monthly expense on every employee is between Rs 125 and Rs 150. “These case studies show that the usual spend of corporates in Delhi- NCR is on workshops on physical health, coaching sessions and mental well-being initiatives,” says Poddar.

RoundGlass has listed seven pillars of well-being - physical (for the body and mind), emotional (positive thoughts and feelings), financial (controlof money, and being able to live, plan, and adapt to the times), professional (fulfilling work life), social (spending time with loved ones and being a part of social circle), community (as a whole), and planetary (well-being of the society and planet). The questionnaire comprised 34 questions and was divided into four major parts - enablers of well-being programmes, initiatives for promotion of health and wellbeing, community well-being and sustainability, and organisation details.

They identified human resource (HR) leaders from 400 small (35 per cent), medium (41 per cent), and large (25 per cent) organisations across 15 different industries in India. “We conducted telephonic conversations with the leaders, followed by an email with a survey link. After the data was collated, an analysis was conducted by the research team at RoundGlass. The data was collected over a period of eight months in 2020-2021,” adds Poddar.

The survey analysis also revealed a lack of adequate information and awareness about how well-tech solutions can augment employee wellbeing. Comparing the findings of this survey with the last survey that they did in 2019-20, Poddar says there has been significant change in just one year. “Corporates offering mindfulness programmes to their employees has increased from 27 per cent to 51 per cent, and access to counsellors has increased from 32 per cent to 43 per cent. These are encouraging signs as they show that awareness around mental wellbeing is increasing.”

SURVEY FINDINGS

60% companies do not have a documented plan for their well-being programme.

79% companies do not have a dedicated team for their wellbeing programme.

Only 32% companies are using technology in their well-being initiatives.

Only 35% of surveyed organisations offer lifestyle disease management programmes.

The cost of deploying a digital wellbeing platform and app could be as competitive as L15 per employee per month at the lower end of the spectrum, which is quite affordable.