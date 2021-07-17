STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal government rejects proposal to appoint special public prosecutors in Delhi riots cases

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control.

Published: 17th July 2021 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP government on Friday rejected the Delhi Police's proposal for appointing special public prosecutors to argue cases related to the riots that took place in the national capital last year.

According to a government statement, the Cabinet discussed recommendations of Lt Governor Anil Baijal to approve the appointment of police's lawyers in cases related to violence during a tractor rally by farmers on January 26 and last year's riots in northeast Delhi and rejected it.

No reaction was immediately available from the LG office over the Delhi Cabinet's decision.

"In a big decision today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Cabinet refused to allow Centre's lawyers from appearing in northeast Delhi riots Cases," stated the Delhi government statement.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

In the northeast Delhi riots issue, the Cabinet asserted that the Delhi High Court and the trial courts had repeatedly raised "serious questions on the investigations" by the Delhi Police in several cases where special public prosecutors were appointed at the request of the force, the government statement said.

Sources claimed the Cabinet decision has "little practical implication" because a panel of six special public prosecutors are already appearing in over 600 riots cases for one year.

The Delhi government had in July last year also rejected the proposal of the Delhi Police for the appointment of special prosecutors in the riots cases.

The LG had overturned the Delhi government's decision and directed the home department to grant approval to the Delhi Police's proposed panel of lawyers.

Baijal had rejected the cabinet decision by exercising his special power under Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution by reserving the matter of appointment of public prosecutors, for consideration by the President of India.

The Delhi Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, observed that the courts have "raised serious questions" on the "fairness" of the investigation carried out by the Delhi Police in the riots cases, the government statement said.

"It had also observed that in such a situation, a free-and-fair trial of these cases would not be possible by a panel of lawyers selected by the city police itself," it said, adding that in one case related with the riots, the court had also fined the DCP (North-East) of Delhi Police for "miserably failing in statutory duties".

The cabinet noted that the courts had "remarked" that the Delhi Police had conducted "dubious investigations" earlier in the cases where lawyers of their preference were appearing, added the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Delhi Riots Delhi Police Anil Baijal
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp