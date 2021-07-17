Nodal officer to speed up process for CM aid scheme

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday appointed a nodal officer for smooth disbursal of financial assistance to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme. The appointment was made through the Social Welfare department, which has nominated its senior accounts officer Navneet Singh for coordinating among the departments concerned to ensure disbursement of the aid without delays.

In May, Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal announced that his government would provide `50,000 ex gratia to each family which has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly pension of `2,500 if the deceased was an earning member. He also said the children who lost their parents would be given monthly aid of Rs 2,500 up to the age of 25 years. The scheme was launched on July 6.

“Navneet Singh, senior AO, Department of Social Welfare, Government of the NCT of Delhi is hereby appointed as the Nodal Officer with immediate effect for following up works to disburse the assistance to beneficiaries in addition to his existing work. He will personally pursue, follow-up the above said works and coordinate with all the departments concerned in a time-bound manner for implementation of the scheme,” said the department’s order.

The responsibilities of the nodal officer are to create a new budget head for the scheme and ensure adequate fund allocation for the same. He will also work to put the scheme on the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) portal, a centralised website used for timely transfer of benefits to bring efficiency, effectiveness, transparency and accountability in the government system.

Within a week after the scheme’s launch, around 400 Covid affected families or individuals have applied for monetary grants under the scheme. The city residents who want to avail of the benefits may apply and register on the website of the Delhi government — http://edistrict.delhigovt. nic.in.

Ex gratia and monthly pension

Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal has announced that his government would provide `50,000 ex gratia to each family which has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly pension of `2,500 if the deceased was an earning member