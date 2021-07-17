STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Order to inoculate teachers, staff of Delhi government schools in 15 days

The order issued by the director (education) Udit Prakash Rai also asked the heads of government schools to upload status reports on vaccinated staff on the tracker system by 4 pm every day.

Published: 17th July 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample of a boy in the city on Friday | Shekhar Yadav

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The directorate of education (DoE) of the Delhi government has issued directions to the heads or principals of state-run schools and deputy directors of districts and zones to vaccinate  within 15 days all teachers and school staff who have not taken the jab yet. 

The order issued by the director (education) Udit Prakash Rai also asked the heads of government schools to upload status reports on vaccinated staff on the tracker system by 4 pm every day. “It has come to notice that some teachers are still left to be vaccinated. Hence, all DDE (district), DDE (zone) and heads of government schools are directed to ensure that all teachers and school staff who have not taken the first dose should be immediately vaccinated.

All the remaining teachers and school staff should be covered within 15 days positively. Ensure that teachers and staff who have taken their first dose should get a second dose of the vaccine as per the protocol of the ministry of health and family welfare,” read the order.

Seeking strict compliance of the directions, Rai, in the order, said that vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff of government schools is imperative as they have been spearheading coronavirus response in the national capital.

“Teachers have been deployed on several fronts to contain the spread of Covid-19. Teachers have gone beyond the call of duty in management of containment zones, airports, vaccination drive, ration distribution, oxygen management, etc. It is imperative that DoE ensures all the government school teachers get vaccinated on immediate basis,” also said the order.

Given the participation of government school teachers in various coronavirus management activities, the DoE issued directions to make arrangements for their vaccination as soon as possible in July. Rai, a senior official heading the education department, also praised the hard work undertaken by government school teachers during the second wave crisis. 

The responsibility for vaccination arrangements was given to DDEs and heads of schools (HOSs).
According to reports, nearly 100 teachers and principals of Delhi government schools succumbed to coronavirus infection between March 2020, when the pandemic broke out in the national capital, and May 2021.

66 fresh cases, one death reported in city
The city recorded 66 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.09 per cent. The single new fatality has pushed the toll to 25,023, according to the latest health bulletin.  A total of 76,459 tests, including 52,223 RT-PCR tests and 24,236 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago.

