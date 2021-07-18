Delhi High Court quashes FIR against man in road rage case with cost of Rs 3 lakh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against a man in a road rage case as the parties amicably settled the issue, while directing the accused to deposit a cost of Rs three lakh in the lawyers' pandemic relief fund.

The high court noted that the accused has shown remorse for his conduct and undertook not to repeat the same in future and that he has also volunteered to financially contribute to a social cause.

"In view of the above facts and since no useful purpose will be served in continuance of the present criminal proceedings, it is directed that the aforesaid FIR and the consequent proceedings arising therefrom are hereby quashed, subject to payment of cost of Rs three lakh by the petitioner (accused), with the Delhi High Court Bar Association Pandemic Relief Fund within a period of two weeks," Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said.

The court also recorded the statement of the complainant that he has settled the matter out of his own free will, volition and without any coercion and he has no objection if the FIR and proceedings are quashed.

The court's order came while deciding a petition seeking quashing of FIR registered at Safdarjung Police station for the alleged offence under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) last year on the grounds that the parties have amicably settled their disputes.

The accused man was represented through advocates Tanmaya Mehta and Gorangg Gupta.

The FIR was lodged on the complainant's allegation that on October 17, 2020, he and his wife were coming from Safdarjung Enclave at around 2-2:30 AM after having dinner in a restaurant and a road rage incident took place near the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The complainant alleged that the accused beat him using his belt and he sustained injuries after which the FIR was lodged.

The court was informed that a cross case was also registered against this complainant in the same incident and it was settled and the FIR was quashed earlier.