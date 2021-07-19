STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Master class from Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Back then, I said it was not feasible.” While the work began five years ago, Kapoor mentions it was three years ago that the Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts finally opened.

Published: 19th July 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

“I have been teaching for such a long time... since I started working,” notes Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the original Khaana Khazana and your ma and or grandma’s favourite culinary role model. “And about 10 years ago, I thought of setting up a proper culinary school. I spoke to many people, but most of all Symbiosis, which suggested setting up a distance-learning course.

Back then, I said it was not feasible.” While the work began five years ago, Kapoor mentions it was three years ago that the Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts finally opened. It entailed a course that covered the entire gamut of gastronomy and its business. “As the lockdown happened, we realised more and more things were moving online, and we also pivoted towards that direction.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

We were trying to figure out how, when one of the directors who used to be in our company suggested tying up with an online platform.” And so, Sanjeevkapooracademy. com was launched. “We launched three courses: one, on how to start a food business from home serving restaurant style food; two, starting a food business with home-style food; and three, a course on immunity foods,” shares Kapoor, adding, “As you and I speak, we are in the process of launching more courses, given the amazing response to what we have already done.

Many people are launching online learning modules, so we are trying to understand what works and how and why it does. We are also exploring leadership courses in our particular field and so these new courses are going to launch on other platforms,” the chef explains. More than 25,000 people have joined Sanjeevkapooracademy. com in the iteration it is now.

Quizzed about attaching his name to the academy, Kapoor says, “Once your name is involved in a product, it brings many things with it. It’s not just the good things that people are joining because of you; that goes without saying. There are also those expectations of quality, which we give. But if a person is opening a value restaurant, and not a premium one, and someone orders a tandoori roti, just because it is a premium restaurant doesn’t mean you are coating the same tandoori roti in diamonds, which a value restaurant won’t be able to do.”

And he continues this teaching even as I criticise my own learning in culinary school. Responding to my complaint about how we were taught more about economics than culinaria in my particular school, he reminds us, “Just because you cook really well and people tell you to open your own restaurant, does not mean you are going to be a success. You need to learn costing, margins, ordering, and so much more. It needs to be a balance of art and finance.” Yes chef !

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjeev Kapoor
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp