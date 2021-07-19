STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moderate to heavy rains likely today in Delhi

Several parts of the city received light to moderate rains on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi received some respite and rainfall in the evening. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several parts of the city received light to moderate rains on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said isolated places in west, south-west, and south Delhi witnessed thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, weather officials said. The humidity was recorded at 75 percent at 5.30 pm, they said. The MeT department has predicted “moderate to heavy rainfall” at isolated places over Delhi on Monday.

The city on Monday is expected to record minimum and maximum temperatures of 25 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the air quality index (AQI) at 6.30 pm in Delhi stood at 89. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor', and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

