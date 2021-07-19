STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water production reaches all-time high: Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain

Water minister claims 955 MGD production in 24 hours; CM says govt doing its best to ensure supply to all residents

Published: 19th July 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health and Water Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is doing its best to provide water to all in the city even as the Delhi Jal Board claimed that water production rose to an “all-time high” of 955 million gallon per day on Sunday.

Several parts of the city have been facing water crisis in the past weeks, with the opposition BJP and Congress slamming the AAP government and staging demonstrations. “Government is doing its best to provide water to all. Our engineers are working 24x7 against all odds,” Kejriwal tweeted. In a tweet, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said the DJB achieved record production of 955 MGD in the last 24 hours.

All the WTPs are working at their peak capacity to ensure extra water supply to the residents of Delhi. He said the DJB was expected to touch 980-MGD production by December this year. AA P MLA and DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha said water production has increased.

“I’m pleased to inform that today Delhi’s water production by @DelhiJalBoard is at an all time high of 955 MGD against the usual 910 MGD. Due to sufficient availability of raw water in Yamuna as well engineering solutions, we have managed to push our optimum levels,” Chadha tweeted. On Friday, he had said the 16,000 cusec water released by Haryana three days ago had reached Delhi and the water treatment plants in the national capital were operating at optimum levels.

Water levels of the Yamuna at the Wazirabad Barrage had hit the lowest mark in 56 years on last Monday, with Haryana withholding Delhi’s share of water, he had said earlier. The DJB had moved the Supreme Court last Sunday, seeking directions to Haryana to release the city’s share of Yamuna water.

Some decades ago, the Delhi government had signed a pact with the neighbouring states to receive water. The Supreme Court had also ordered that Uttar Pradesh will supply water to Delhi through the Ganga, Haryana through the Yamuna and Punjab from the Bhakra Nangal, the government’s statement claimed. 

