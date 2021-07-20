18-year-old gets interim bail in GST fraud case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noting that the accused was juvenile at the time of commission of offence, a court here granted interim bail to a 18-year-old in an alleged GST fraud case registered in Maharashtra. Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar admitted the accused on interim bail for seven days considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation and in the interest of justice, subject to various conditions.

The accused, who was arrested on July 14 from Delhi’s Rohini area, has been asked not to operate his bank accounts during the bail period, co-operate in the investigation and not leave Delhi without the court’s permission.

The sessions judge granted relief by July 15 order setting aside an order of a Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) passed on the same day, in which three-days transit remand of the accused was granted to the Maharashtra Police.

The Additional Sessions Judge noted that from the bare perusal of the order of MM, it is revealed the provisions of Section 9 of Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act were not followed despite the submission of claim of juvenility.