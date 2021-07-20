Police commissioner’s reply sought on filing of FIR in cheating case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has directed Delhi Police Commissioner to file a reply explaining the reasons for discretion exercised by the Crime Branch relating to the First Information Report (FIR) in an alleged cheating case.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had lodged an FIR against accused Naim Qureshi in December 2019 on a complaint of a senior citizen accusing him of cheating, forgery, misappropriation of property and criminal breach.

Metropolitan Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh noted that there is “no special reason” mentioned in the FIR as to why the case was registered at Crime Branch Police Station and not in the Police Station concerned. “The copy of this order be sent to Commissioner of Police, Delhi to file a reply before the court of the CMM, South East explaining the reasons of such discretion exercised by the worthy Special CP/Crime,” the judge said in an order dated July 18.

The court also directed the police chief to submit a list of all the representations made in the last one year to the Crime Branch by July 31. The judge also sought details of the cases in which the FIR was registered and in which the same was directed not to be registered and the reasons.