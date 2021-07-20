STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain brings traffic mayhem in Delhi, two drown

A heavy downpour on Monday brought a respite from humidity, but it was a nightmare for commuters in many parts of the city as they encountered knee-deep waters and massive traffic snarls.

Published: 20th July 2021 08:47 AM

A road at Dwarka sector 18 caved due to heavy rain in New Delhi.



By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A heavy downpour on Monday brought a respite from humidity, but it was a nightmare for commuters in many parts of the city as they encountered knee-deep waters and massive traffic snarls. Two persons died due to drowning. 

A 27-year-old youth died due to drowning in the waterlogged Pul Prahlad Pur underpass as he went deep in the water trying to take a selfie or make a video, said police. He was identified as Ravi Chautala, a resident of southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur area. DCP R P Meena said fire brigade and divers were called to rescue the youth but they fetch his body from the water. 

Another person died due to drowning at a vacant DDA land in Narela. In another incident, a major portion of a road at Dwarka Sector 18 caved in and a car fell into the pit. It belonged to a traffic constable, whose son was driving the car. He was rescued with the help of a hydro crane. 

Massive traffic jams and breakdown of buses were reported from many areas. The Delhi Traffic Police received complaints of waterlogging at 51 major points. Some busy arterial chowk where waterlogging and traffic jams were reported included ITO, Narela Lampur underpass, Ring Road, MB Road, Pul Prahaladpur, Zakhira underpass, areas around Pragati Maidan, Dhaula Kuan, Azadpur underpass, Vikas Marg, Geeta Colony, Vasant Kunj underpass, Munirka. 

The MCDs received 46 complaints regarding waterlogging, of which maximum 37 were in South MCD areas. At several places, wall collapse and uprooting of trees were also reported. In low-lying areas, people’s houses were flooded.

