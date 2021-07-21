STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Booth-level page committees in BJP’s action plan for civic elections

Strategy is to reach out at micro level for connecting with electorate for retaining MCDs

Published: 21st July 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta. (Photo| EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With just six months left for the Delhi municipal elections, the BJP will go for a micro-level public outreach to overcome anti-incumbency and to expand its support base. The party will set up ‘page committees’ at every booth to remain in touch with a group of about 12 families so that they can regularly be informed about plans and developments related to the MCD polls. They will further convey that information to other voters in their neighbourhood.    

“We have already started ground activities. I have been conducting ‘pravas’ (interacting with workers) in districts. Efforts are being made to increase the number of NaMo app users. We have also started forming page committees at booths to reach out to every single voter,” said BJP state chief Adesh Kumar Gupta.
Each page panel, led by a convener (booth level worker), will comprise one member of the family. The convener will be the party’s first point of contact with voters at booth level. 

 “There are over 13,000 polling booths in Delhi. If we manage to form page committees at every booth, there should be about 2.5 lakh such panels. This figure looks encouraging on papers and can ensure greater penetration at the booth-level to boost our chances in the elections. We are hopeful to implement this at least 5,000-6,000 booths,” said a senior party functionary. 

BJP general secretary Harshdeep Malhotra said the arrangement would help to establish a robust channel for regular communication with the party supporters and sympathizers. “The in charge of the page committee will be interacting regularly with our supporters and taking care of their families.

Through the panels, the BJP will engage voters and hold a series of dialogues with them to garner support. Voters can also give feedback so that the party can improve,” said Malhotra, who is also supervising formation of page committees.  The party has also resumed verification of grassroot-level workers, selected in each booth, to ramp up support  for the party. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi municipal elections BJP
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp