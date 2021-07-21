STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: FIR filed against DCP, wife after argument with assistant sub-inspector's family over parking issue

A cross FIR has also been filed by the DCP's wife against the family members of the assistant sub-inspector.

Published: 21st July 2021

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a case against a DCP and his wife following an argument with the family of an assistant sub-inspector over a parking issue, officials said on Tuesday.

They both are neighbours and live in Kingsway Camp, New Police Lines, police said.

A complaint was submitted at the Mukherjee Nagar police station by the ASI's daughter.

The complainant alleged that she and her family members were threatened and attacked by the DCP and his wife over parking space, the police said.

The woman mentioned in her complaint that the couple threw a door lock at her sister.

"His wife broke the lamp outside our house with a bat. When I asked them to stop, they entered our house and hit me with the bat," the ASI's daughter said in her complaint.

A complaint was also received from the DCP's wife, who alleged that the ASI's daughter and wife harassed and assaulted her, a senior police officer said, adding that cross-FIRs were registered under relevant sections and an investigation was underway.

The DCP is posted with the communications department.

