STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's coronavirus death toll at 25,039 after four more patients succumb, 62 new cases

Delhi recorded 62 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and four fatalities, according to a health bulletin issued on Wednesday.

Published: 21st July 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine, Delhi

A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 62 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and four fatalities, according to a health bulletin issued on Wednesday.

Sixty-one patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.

The total number of fatalities stands at 25,039, while the cumulative case tally has reached 14,35,671.

As many as 14,10,066 people have either been discharged, have recovered or migrated out.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 566, a minor decline from 569 cases a day ago, while the number of containment zones has declined to 403 from 406 the previous day.

A total of 65,811 tests were conducted a day ago, it said.

The national capital had reported five Covid fatalities and 44 cases at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to Tuesday's bulletin.

Delhi recorded 36 coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent along with three fatalities, according to the health bulletin issued on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus Delhi covid deaths COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp