Farmers to demonstrate at Jantar Mantar today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Farmers will hold peaceful demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding scrapping of the agricultural laws, said a farmer union, adding that no protester will go to Parliament where the monsoon session is underway.

From July 22, 200 farmers, wearing identification badges, will every day go to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border to hold the protest, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka said.

During a meeting on Sunday, the Delhi Police had asked farmer unions to reduce the number of people attending the protest, but it was declined by the farm union leaders.“When the police asked us to reduce the number of protesters, we told them to focus on the law-and-order situation and also gave assurance that the protest will be peaceful,” Kakka said.

A tractor parade in Delhi on January 26 had descended into chaos as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Thousands of farmers are agitating at the Delhi borders against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the MSP, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.