Jal Board focuses on 24x7 projects for boosting water supply in Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board will be soon floating multiple tenders to initiate the scheme of 24x7 water supply projects in the city.

Published: 21st July 2021 08:47 AM

Recently, the DJB has started working on a new water treatment plant in Dwarka which also aims to provide 24x7 water supply. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Jal Board will be soon floating multiple tenders to initiate the scheme of 24x7 water supply projects in the city. Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain took the decision on Tuesday for which the city will be divided into five to six zones and each zone will be assigned to one private operator for 15 years.

The minister stressed upon maintaining accountability and responsibility at all levels in the department to plug the wastage of water. In Delhi, around 42 per cent of water gets stolen or leaked, according to official data. Jain further took stock of the works being done upon the water bodies and STPs and proposed changes to enhance the quality of work.

Recently, the DJB has started working on a new water treatment plant in Dwarka which also aims to provide 24x7 water supply. The project, which began earlier this month, is expected to be completed in three years. Once complete, it will supply water to South and South West region of Delhi.

Jain reviewed various aspects of the scheme and technicalities involved at every check-point from pumping to connection and supply. “The scheme should be implemented as soon as possible for the benefit of the people of Delhi and all technicalities should be addressed in a time bound manner,” Jain said.
The minister also took assessment of other water-related projects and allotted responsibilties to officials for their timely delivery.

