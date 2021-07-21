STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘PDS supply to people without cards have dried up’

After an order from the Supreme Court, Delhi govt started providing NON PDS rations on June 5 from 282 schools with a cap of 20 lakh people.

Published: 21st July 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rice distribution through ration shops

Image for representation (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ration distribution for people without ration cards has ceased in most areas in the national capital and the PDS grain distribution was yet to start in most places for July, according to civil society organisation Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan. This, the civil society said, exposed the people who have lost livelihoods to more vulnerabilities amid the pandemic.     

After an order from the Supreme Court, Delhi govt started providing NON PDS rations on June 5 from 282 schools with a cap of 20 lakh people. It allowed those who don’t have a ration card to avail five kg of food grains by showing their Aadhaar card. As per the policy, 282 schools were designated as distribution centres for the non-PDS ration where people can walk in and register and avail grains. 

Between July 12 and 17, DRRAA volunteers visited 221 designated schools and found that 92 per cent exhausted the ration stock and not supplying ration. Most had run out of stock several days ago and the stock had not been replenished since, it said. 

With Delhi having a network of 2,000 ration shops, volunteers visited 37 shops in Chirag Delhi, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash, Sant Nagar, Kusumpur Pahari, Ber Sarai, Ekta Vihar, Sector 7 R. K Puram, Munirka, Hauz Rani, Kalu Sarai, Begumpur, Adchini, Yusuf Sarai, Harkesh Nagar and Govindpuri on July 20. The Abhiyan found that 97 per cent of the surveyed ration shops were not distributing rations.

Of these, 42 per cent were closed during working hours while the rest not distributing grains as either they were yet to receive the stock or was not authorised to start distribution. Only one shop was open and distributing grains to ration cardholders, the survey said. It was a matter of ‘grave concern’ that during the Covid pandemic, despite people bearing the brunt of the twin crisis of health and financial distress, the government was failing to ensure basic food security, said the civil society organisation. 

“The PDS is a lifeline for people during this time of crisis. It is extremely concerning that we are now nearly in the third week of July and ration distribution for the month has not started in most ration shops in Delhi,” the Abhiyan said. “Many people have lost their livelihood and are dependent on foodgrains provided under the PDS to feed themselves and their families,” it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PDS grain distribution ration shops Delhi coronavirus
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp