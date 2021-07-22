STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi HC to resume physical functioning from Aug 16 on experimental basis 

An administrative order of the high court said this will be done in a restricted manner subject to further orders based on evaluation of the situation of the pandemic in Delhi.

Published: 22nd July 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday said it may on experimental basis resume from August 16 its physical functioning which was restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An administrative order of the high court said this will be done in a restricted manner subject to further orders based on evaluation of the situation of the pandemic in Delhi.

"The Full Court has further been pleased to observe that physical hearings in this court may be resumed in a restricted manner with effect from August 16, 2021 on an experimental basis, subject to further orders based on evaluation of the situation of the pandemic in the NCT of Delhi," the order issued by high court Registrar General Manoj Jain said.

Meanwhile, the order said all the benches of the high court, registrars and joint registrars (judicial) shall continue to take up urgent matters, as per the existing arrangement, through video conferencing till August 13.

The order also said that all the pending routine or non-urgent matters listed in the high court between July 26 and August 13 shall be adjourned en-bloc to corresponding dates between September 10 and September 30.

A similar order has been passed with regard to district court in Delhi where also physical hearings may resume in a restricted manner from August 16 on experimental basis.

It also said that with effect from July 24, all the judicial officers shall endeavour to take up all matters of their respective courts through video conferencing and the weblinks of all the courts shall remain functional throughout the working hours.

Presently in the district courts, the judicial officers have been taking up urgent matters and 'final arguments cases' of their respective courts through video conferencing till July 23 while the other matters are being adjourned.

On April 18, the High Court had said that from April 19 onwards it will only take up "extremely urgent matters" filed this year.

Similar orders were issued on April 23 and May 15.

Prior to that, on April 8, it had decided that from April 9 to April 23 it will take up matters "through virtual mode only" in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases. The high court had commenced complete physical functioning from March 15 onwards.

Subsequently, it had said that virtual or hybrid proceedings would be held on the request of lawyers. Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March last year, the court was holding proceedings through video conference.

Its functioning was restricted to urgent matters from March 16 last year.

Thereafter, from March 25 last year, the functioning of the high court and district courts was further restricted and no physical hearing was being conducted due to the spread of COVID-19.

Subsequently, from September last year a few benches started holding physical courts everyday on a rotation basis.

Some of them also started holding hybrid proceedings, wherein lawyers have the option to attend the hearing via video conference instead of appearing in person.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp