Delhi to see another dry spell till July 26 before heavy rains resume

India Metrological Department data shows the good spells of rain in Delhi over the last few days have nearly covered the city's rainfall deficit.

Published: 22nd July 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a person in rain used for representational purpose.

Image of a person in rain used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After Wednesday’s light rainfall in some areas, Delhi is likely to witness a dry spell again till July 26 before the monsoon showers lash the city again, the India Metrological Department (IMD) said. 

There won’t be heavy downpours till July 25, but there will be a good spell of rain after Monday, July 26, said a Met department official. The Met office said the automatic weather station in Najafgarh recorded 3.5 mm rainfall on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Narela and Mayur Vihar also recorded light precipitation. 

The capital recorded 60.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am. Delhi had received 69.6mm and 38.4 mm rainfall on Sunday and Monday, respectively. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 220 mm rainfall in July. 

The city’s maximum temperature, which is hovering around 32 degrees Celsius, is expected to increase a notch or two in the next few days. The rain deficit faced in the capital was covered with the downpour over the last few days, reducing the shortage from 39 to 30 per cent. In 42 days from June 1 to July 12, the national capital recorded only 44 mm rainfall, marking a 67% rainfall deficit. 

However, after monsoon onset, Delhi has registered more than 150 mm in eight days, taking the total seasonal rainfall figures beyond the average of 200 mm. Normally, the weather station gauges 210 mm rainfall in the month of July.

Northeast, South and East Delhi have, however, recorded shortfall in some areas. Northeast Delhi recorded 83.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 198.4 mm, a shortfall of 58 percent. South Delhi witnessed a deficiency of 53 per cent with only 93.9mm rainfall against the average of 198.4 mm, while East Delhi received 126.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 198.4 mm.

