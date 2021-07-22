STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR for harassing group of Darjeeling women near Delhi's Hauz Khas Village eatery

The 30-year-old complainant and three of her friends had gone to a restaurant/bar and were waiting outside for a cab when the men allegedly propositioned them. 

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

In this representational file photo, a couple shares dinner at Social, a three-story destination on the edge of Hauz Khas Village in Delhi.

In this representational file photo, a couple shares dinner at Social, a three-story destination on the edge of Hauz Khas Village in Delhi. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, registered an FIR against three-four men who were caught on camera harassing a group of women from Darjeeling in Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village area.  A video clip of the shocking incident, which has gone viral since Tuesday, shows the men asking the women their ‘rate per hour’, assuming them to be sex workers. 

The FIR was registered after Delhi Commission of Woman chief Swati Maliwal, taking cognizance of the matter, issued a notice to South West district’s Deputy Commission of Police to register an FIR and start a probe. According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of July 18-19 (Sunday-Monday). The 30-year-old complainant and three of her friends had gone to a restaurant/bar and were waiting outside for a cab when the men propositioned them. When the infuriated women confronted them and started recording on their mobile phone cameras, the men apologised for passing such lewd comments.  
“After the incident, the women took a cab and went to Defence Colony market for dinner. They did not file a complaint or make any PCR call on the day of the incident. She went to the Safdarjung Enclave police station on Wednesday and lodged a complaint before the station house officer. Accordingly, a case under IPC Section 509 has been registered for insulting the modesty of women and investigation has been taken up,” said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commission of Police, South West.

Video-recording of the incident has been taken from the complainant’s mobile phone, said the police officer. Efforts are being made to identify the culprits through CCTV footage, inquiry from bar/restaurant owners and human intelligence, added the Deputy Commission of Police.

TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi crimes against women Hauz Khas Village Delhi Delhi Commission of Woman chief Swati Maliwal Defence Colony
