Uttar Pradesh govt clears illegal Rohingya camps from its land in Delhi 

The 2.10-hectare land estimated worth Rs 97 crore lies in Madan Khadar area of the national capital near Noida and belongs to the Irrigation Department of UP, the officials said.

Published: 22nd July 2021 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rohingya Muslims

Rohingya Muslims (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday got a piece of its land allegedly encroached by Rohingya refugees in Delhi cleared, according to officials.

UP Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh, who instructed the removal of the encroachment, shared a video of the early morning action on social media.

"Illegal Rohingya camps removed from the land belonging to the Irrigation Department in Madanpur Khadar at 4 am. Illegal occupants removed from the 2.10 hectare land of the UP Irrigation Department," Singh tweeted.

Officials involved in Thursday's anti-encroachment drive said a team of the UP government had held a meeting with the Delhi administration on July 20 during which this action was planned.

