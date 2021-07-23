STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
49 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Delhi

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 62 cases and four fatalities and a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, while on Tuesday the city had logged 44 cases and five deaths, with a positivity rate of 0.07%

A beneficiary receives Covid vaccine  in the city on Thursday (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city recorded 49 fresh cases of coronavirus infections and one related death on Thursday, while the positivity rate fell to 0.08 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin of the health department.

The single death has pushed the toll in the city to 25,040. On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 62 cases and four fatalities and a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, while on Tuesday the city had logged 44 cases and five deaths, with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

The infection rate, which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.08 per cent now.A total of 58,502 tests, including 45,892 RT-PCR tests and 12,610 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the bulletin on Thursday.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,35,720. Over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered from the coronavirus. The number of active cases increased to 585 on Thursday from 566 a day before.

