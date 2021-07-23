STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

An oily affair

For the last few years, many of my clients have complained about their high inflammatory markers and abnormal lipid or liver function despite using the healthiest cooking oils.

Published: 23rd July 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Cold-pressed oils are way healthier than refined oils because they are rich in antioxidants, vitamin E and oleic acid as well as other nutrients.

Cold-pressed oils are way healthier than refined oils because they are rich in antioxidants, vitamin E and oleic acid as well as other nutrients.

By Dipika Rathod
Express News Service

For the last few years, many of my clients have complained about their high inflammatory markers and abnormal lipid or liver function despite using the healthiest cooking oils. Why does this happen? Maybe you are using the healthiest oil but how right is it for you?

There is a lot of conflicting information regarding how healthy each of them is. How do we know which ones to use and if we should be avoiding any altogether? Let’s look at what all oils you can pick to cook your food and through them enjoy a healthy life.

  • Organic oil: This means that the oil is created from a plant grown by farmers or in are as that don’t use pesticides or chemicals.
  • Extra virgin or virgin oil: No chemicals or extreme heat is used during the extraction process.
  • Raw or unrefined oil: This is the purest form of oil you can get which allows you to receive the maximum benefits from it.
  • Cold-pressed oil: This uses the method of extracting oil from different oil seeds at normal temperature in a natural way without any chemical treatment, which helps in retaining most of the nutrients.
  • Refined oil: The heating process and solvent or chemicals are used to produce refined oil.

Cold-pressed oils are way healthier than refined oils because they are rich in antioxidants, vitamin E and oleic acid as well as other nutrients. Plus, they are completely devoid of the chemicals that are generally added to oils during the refining process to retain their natural aroma.

By now, you know the process of making a variety of oils and which ones you can choose for yourself. Go for organic cold-pressed oil, if not then virgin oil or unrefined oil is the second-best option.

Here’s a look at various oils that you can use for cooking:

  • Ghee: Particularly A2 desi cow ghee, which has been utilised for thousands of years in Ayurveda as a therapeutic agent. It is also considered to be the healthiest source of edible fat. Ghee contains butyrate, a fatty acid with anti- inflammatory, antiviral and anti-cancer properties.
  • Cold pressed coconut oil: It contains higher amounts of nutrients like vitamin E and dietary bioactive compounds like polyphenols. It is a very impor tant source of medium- chain trigly cerides (MCT oil) that exhibits healthy properties due to its different metabolism pathways. The fatty acids that give coconut oil its therapeutic values are caprylic, capric and lauric acids, which alone make up for about 50 per cent of the total fatty acid content and can modulate intestinal health and promote gut health. These fatty acids also have antimicrobial properties.
  • Mustard oil: This is considered healthy edible oil because it is low in short-chain fatty acids, high in MUFA and PUFA, especially alpha-linolenic acid, and a good Omega 3 Omega 6 ratio. Research indicates that mustard oil has an anticarcinogenic property that prevents cancer formation in the body and reduces body temperature. It also reduces the adhesive impulses in blood platelets which is helpful to minimise the risk of heart failure. The consumption of mustard oil can reduce the risk of asthma, allergic cold and asthmatic eczema in children. It also protects eyes and throat irritation and strengthens our RBC by decreasing cholesterol and improving RBC membrane structure. In addition, the presence of a high amount of alpha-linolenic acid in mustard oil helps to control the high cholesterol level and heart disease.
  • Seasame oil: It is sought to be the most stable vegetable oil against any oxidation because of its oxidative stability, for it has the lignans such as sesaminol, pinoresinol and sesamol among others. Sesamol is a strong antioxidant, which increases while cooking. Plus it does have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which make it effective for reducing atherosclerosis and the risk of cardiovascular disease.
  • Peanut oil or groundnut oil: is made from the edible seeds of the peanut plant with a high smoke point making it oil which is commonly used to fry foods. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin E as well.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cold pressed oil organic oil
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp