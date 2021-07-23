An oily affair

Dipika Rathod By

Express News Service

For the last few years, many of my clients have complained about their high inflammatory markers and abnormal lipid or liver function despite using the healthiest cooking oils. Why does this happen? Maybe you are using the healthiest oil but how right is it for you?

There is a lot of conflicting information regarding how healthy each of them is. How do we know which ones to use and if we should be avoiding any altogether? Let’s look at what all oils you can pick to cook your food and through them enjoy a healthy life.

Organic oil: This means that the oil is created from a plant grown by farmers or in are as that don’t use pesticides or chemicals.

This means that the oil is created from a plant grown by farmers or in are as that don’t use pesticides or chemicals. Extra virgin or virgin oil: No chemicals or extreme heat is used during the extraction process.

No chemicals or extreme heat is used during the extraction process. Raw or unrefined oil: This is the purest form of oil you can get which allows you to receive the maximum benefits from it.

This is the purest form of oil you can get which allows you to receive the maximum benefits from it. Cold-pressed oil: This uses the method of extracting oil from different oil seeds at normal temperature in a natural way without any chemical treatment, which helps in retaining most of the nutrients.

This uses the method of extracting oil from different oil seeds at normal temperature in a natural way without any chemical treatment, which helps in retaining most of the nutrients. Refined oil: The heating process and solvent or chemicals are used to produce refined oil.

Cold-pressed oils are way healthier than refined oils because they are rich in antioxidants, vitamin E and oleic acid as well as other nutrients. Plus, they are completely devoid of the chemicals that are generally added to oils during the refining process to retain their natural aroma.

By now, you know the process of making a variety of oils and which ones you can choose for yourself. Go for organic cold-pressed oil, if not then virgin oil or unrefined oil is the second-best option.

Here’s a look at various oils that you can use for cooking: