Delhi High Court to resume physical functioning from August 16

An administrative order of the court said this will be done in a restricted manner subject to further orders based on evaluation of the Covid situation.

Published: 23rd July 2021 07:53 AM

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Thursday announced that it may on experimental basis resume from August 16 its physical functioning which was restricted due to the pandemic.

“Physical hearings in this court may be resumed in a restricted manner with effect from August 16, 2021 on an experimental basis,” the order issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain said. Meanwhile, the order said all the benches of the high court shall continue to take up urgent matters, as per the existing arrangement, through video conferencing till August 13.

The order also said that all the pending routine or non-urgent matters listed in the high court between July 26 and August 13 shall be adjourned en-bloc to corresponding dates between September 10 and September 30. A similar order has been passed with regard to district courts in Delhi where also physical hearings may resume in a restricted manner from August 16. It also said that with effect from July 24, all the judicial officers shall endeavour to take up all matters through video conferencing.

