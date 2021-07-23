STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: HC seeks police reply on Tahir Hussain's plea to set aside UAPA provisions

The court said a reply affidavit/ status report be filed by the authorities within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on September 28.

Published: 23rd July 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain

Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday asked the police to respond to a plea by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots last year, seeking to set aside UAPA provisions relating to terror activities invoked against him in the charge sheet.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police on the petition which has also challenged grant of sanction to prosecute him in the case lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The court said a reply affidavit/ status report be filed by the authorities within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on September 28.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Hussain, submitted that although the provisions relating to terrorist activities have been invoked against him in the charge sheet, there is nothing to show that his act was that of a terrorist.

"Mere road blocks, chakka jam and expression of dissent has been taken as terrorist activities," he contended.

Hussain has sought to set aside UAPA provisions including sections 13 (punishment for unlawful activities), 15 (terrorist act), 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy) invoked in the charge sheet filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

The charge sheet in the UAPA case relates to an alleged larger conspiracy that led to the north-east Delhi riots during the anti-CAA protests.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Mahajan, representing Delhi Police and the Centre, said the trial court had already taken cognisance of the charge sheet in September last year.

He said the accused has challenged the sanction granted by the authorities to prosecute him on merits, which should have been filed before the trial court.

Hussain has been facing prosecution in various cases lodged by Delhi Police in connection with the last year's riots, including for the alleged offences of attempt to murder and rioting under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court AAP Tahir Hussain Delhi riots UAPA
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp