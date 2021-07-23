STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC dismisses Delhi govt's contempt plea against Haryana on water supply

A bench headed by Justice L N Rao declined the plea by the AAP government and asked it to negotiate the matter with the Haryana government.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday dismissed Delhi government's contempt plea against Haryana alleging violation of a 1996 order on water supply to the national capital.

A bench headed by Justice L N Rao declined the plea by the AAP government and asked it to negotiate the matter with the Haryana government.

Delhi government has moved the top court with the plea alleging that as per the order of February 29, 1996, Haryana has to keep the Wazirabad water reservoir full and this order is being breached, said senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the city government.

"Please advise your client not to file application after application," the bench told Singh and dismissed the contempt plea.

"Contempt is dismissed," the bench said and asked the Delhi government to undertake consultation process with the Haryana to resolve the issue.

