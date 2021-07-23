Wrestler Sushil Kumar’s close aide arrested in Chhatrasal case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested Surjeet Grewal, a close associate of wrestler Sushil Kumar, in connection with the sensational murder of a junior wrestler Sagar Dhankad at Chhatrasal Stadium. Grewal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was absconding ever since the brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4.

He was arrested from his native village Bamla in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on July 21. While the police had arrested Sushil, Prince Dalal and others, six accused Surjeet Grewal, Praveen Dabas, Praveen alias choti, Joginder aka Kala, Rahul Dhanda and Anil Dhiman were absconding in the case.

During the interrogation, Grewal disclosed that Sushil first scolded and beat up Vikas, Arvind Brahamchari and Ravinder aka Bhinda at Chhatrasal Stadium. Later, Sushil left only to return along with Prince Dalal and other associates, said DCP (SpecialCell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

Sushil along with other associates then went to Shalimar Bagh where they dragged Amit and Bhinda forcibly in their cars and reached the stadium where they were assaulted. After this, they went to Model Town and dragged Sonu Mahal, Sagar Dhankar and Bhagat Singh forcibly in their cars and again came back to the stadium. The trio was beaten severely with sticks and batons to settle scores, said the police.

Sagar, Amit and the third person sustained severe injuries in this brawl. Later, Sagar Dhankhar succumbed to his injuries on May 5. Grewal, a wrestler himself, began his sports career in 2007 in Dadri, Haryana and came to Chhatrasal five years later, the police said. It was during his stay at Chhatrasal Stadium that Grewal came close to Sushil Kumar.