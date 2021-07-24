Amid farmers' stir, L-G Anil Baijal gives Delhi cops power to detain under NSA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal has granted the powers of detaining under the National Security Act (NSA) to Delhi Commissioner of Police Balaji Srivastava. According to a notification, the police chief has been given the authority to detain under NSA from July 19 to October 18.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of Section 3, read with clause (e) of Section 2 of the National Security Act, 1980, the L-G is pleased to direct that during the period July 19 to October 18, the Delhi Police Commissioner may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under sub-section (2) of the Section 3 of the aforesaid Act,” read the circular.

According to senior police officials, this is a routine order issued regularly before occasions like Independence Day, Republic day for the sake of national security.

“Under NSA, police can arrest any individual if they find them suspicious or a threat to national security and law and order,” explained a senior police official.

Timing of this order is interesting because it comes when 200 farmers are protesting against agriculture laws and holding a ‘Kisan Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar.

This will continue until the Parliament’s monsoon session ends on August 13.