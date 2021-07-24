STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says 'will consider experiences of other states' on school reopening

The chief minister had last week said there are no plans to reopen schools till the vaccination process is over, citing concerns over a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Published: 24th July 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that his government will review the experience of other states where schools are reopening and then take a decision on schools in the national capital. The chief minister, however, reiterated the Delhi government’s stand that the ideal situation for reopening schools would be after vaccination is complete.

“The ideal situation would be to open schools after vaccination. We will see for some days the experiences of other states where schools are opening and then decide. Parents are still worried about their child’s safety,” he told mediapersons on the sidelines of an event in Timarpur.

The chief minister had last week said there are no plans to reopen schools till the vaccination process is over, citing concerns over a possible third wave of Covid-19. The states that have partially reopened schools this month include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have announced reopening of schools in the first week of August.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. While several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for 9-12 grades in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases.

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Covid 19 in Delhi
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp