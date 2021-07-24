STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New research puts challenging form of tuberculosis under scanner

Disseminated TB and military TB are more frequently seen in immunosuppressed and HIV- seropositive individuals.

Published: 24th July 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

tuberculosis

A tuberculosis patient being tested for Covid-19. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Early diagnosis of extrapulmonary tuberculosis (EPTB) in India is even more challenging than that of pulmonary TB owing to the nature of the disease which makes it difficult to identify and even culture the bacteria from different specimens, found a new research. 

Authored by Surendra K Sharmaa, Alladi Mohand and Mikashmi Kohlie from Jamia Hamdard Institute of Molecular Medicine, AIIMS, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences and other institutes, the study noted that EPTB can develop during primary or post-primary TB.

“For a long time, with the global approach for TB control mainly focusing on pulmonary TB, the EPTB remained a largely neglected disease. Isolated occurrences of TB at body sites other than the lung have been termed EPTB,” the study stated. 

As per the TB India Report 2020, EPTB accounted for 640,399 of the 2,404,815 (26.6 per cent) of all notified cases of TB. The notified EPTB cases in India have varied widely across states and regions. Among various forms of EPTB, two commonly encountered forms are peripheral lymph node TB followed by TB pleural effusion.

Disseminated TB and military TB are more frequently seen in immunosuppressed and HIV- seropositive individuals. 

“EPTB can involve virtually any body site, except enamel, hair and nails. As the clinical presentation can be atypical, representative tissue samples for diagnostic testing are difficult to procure. The diagnosis of EPTB is often delayed or missed or made at advanced stages of the disease when complications have already set in or are developing. EPTB diagnosis must be reviewed and alternative diagnoses such as nocardia, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) disease, fungal diseases, and malignancy must be ruled out during follow-up if the disease progresses or treatment response is not satisfactory,” the study mentioned.

Follow-up of EPTB patients is crucial as treatment is longer and requires monitoring of treatment adherence, and adverse events. 

“In patients with EPTB, surgical intervention is frequently required to procure specimens for diagnostic testing. Sometimes, in addition to anti-TB treatment, surgery is required for the treatment of complications. A high index of clinical suspicion is essential to suspect EPTB. With judicious use of appropriate invasive diagnostic methods, early diagnosis of EPTB is now possible,” the study added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tuberculosis
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp