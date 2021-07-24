STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Wanted criminal on the run for seven months arrested in Jaipur

itender is involved in more than 35 cases of alleged attempt to murder, of snatching, robbery and assault, and under the Arms Act.

Published: 24th July 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Jitender was arrested from Jaipur. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of most wanted criminals in Delhi Police’s list, Jitender, who was absconding for last seven months after attempting to murder a police personnel, has been arrested. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. 

Besides the attempt to murder case, the 34-year-old accused, a resident of Nangloi in Outer Delhi,is also involved in more than 35 cases of attempt to murder, snatching, robbery and assault, and under the Arms Act. 

​He is also involved in extortion, running liquor and drug rackets, managing cable network in west Delhi by using threat of violence, said DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha.

According to police, “On December 11, 2020, Jitender along with his associates Jaikishan, Bhim, Vinod and others fired at Gautam and Arjun, both residents of Jwalapuri Camp, Paschim Vihar as he had old enmity with them. When Arjun’s friend came to his rescue, he was stabbed by Jitender’s associates. He has been absconding since then,” said the police.

Further, on January 5, 2021, Jitender and Jaiskishan along with three others were rashly driving a Swift car near Malviya Nagar. When Head Constable Ramesh of Malviya Nagar police station, who was on patrolling duty, asked them to stop, Jitender hit him with the car. In the incident, fingers of Ramesh got stuck in the car’s bonnet and was dragged for around 1km. The personnel sustained multiple injuries.

Jitender was arrested from Jaipur. Police have also arrested his associate Jaikishan Verma (25), a resident of Jwalapuri. 

“Jitender is an active Bad Character (B.C) of Paschim Vihar police station. He was first arrested in February 2011 with a country-made pistol. Thereafter, he started indulging in snatchings, robberies and thefts in the area. He is involved in more than 35 cases,” said the DCP.

Involved in over 35 cases

Jitender is involved in more than 35 cases of alleged attempt to murder, of snatching, robbery and assault, and under the Arms Act. He is also involved in extortion and running rackets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp