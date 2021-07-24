Wanted criminal on the run for seven months arrested in Jaipur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of most wanted criminals in Delhi Police’s list, Jitender, who was absconding for last seven months after attempting to murder a police personnel, has been arrested. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Besides the attempt to murder case, the 34-year-old accused, a resident of Nangloi in Outer Delhi,is also involved in more than 35 cases of attempt to murder, snatching, robbery and assault, and under the Arms Act.

​He is also involved in extortion, running liquor and drug rackets, managing cable network in west Delhi by using threat of violence, said DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha.

According to police, “On December 11, 2020, Jitender along with his associates Jaikishan, Bhim, Vinod and others fired at Gautam and Arjun, both residents of Jwalapuri Camp, Paschim Vihar as he had old enmity with them. When Arjun’s friend came to his rescue, he was stabbed by Jitender’s associates. He has been absconding since then,” said the police.

Further, on January 5, 2021, Jitender and Jaiskishan along with three others were rashly driving a Swift car near Malviya Nagar. When Head Constable Ramesh of Malviya Nagar police station, who was on patrolling duty, asked them to stop, Jitender hit him with the car. In the incident, fingers of Ramesh got stuck in the car’s bonnet and was dragged for around 1km. The personnel sustained multiple injuries.

Jitender was arrested from Jaipur. Police have also arrested his associate Jaikishan Verma (25), a resident of Jwalapuri.

“Jitender is an active Bad Character (B.C) of Paschim Vihar police station. He was first arrested in February 2011 with a country-made pistol. Thereafter, he started indulging in snatchings, robberies and thefts in the area. He is involved in more than 35 cases,” said the DCP.

