STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two members of 'Thak Thak' gang apprehended for stealing bag of TMC MLA's wife in south Delhi

On Friday, the bag containing around Rs 2 lakh cash, a gold coin and documents belonging to Gupta's wife was stolen from her car near Defence Colony flyover in south Delhi.

Published: 25th July 2021 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two members of 'Thak-Thak' gang were apprehended on Saturday for allegedly stealing a bag of TMC MLA Vivek Gupta's wife from near a flyover in south Delhi, police said.

On Friday, the bag containing around Rs 2 lakh cash, a gold coin and documents belonging to Gupta's wife was stolen from her car near Defence Colony flyover in south Delhi, they said.

The TMC MLA from the Jorasanko constituency in West Bengal was staying at a hotel in Delhi's Lodhi Colony along with his wife.

The miscreants allegedly threw engine oil on the bonnet of their car and smoke started emanating out of the moving car, police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Omprakash was patrolling on BRT road, where he met Gupta's wife, who told him that around 2.15 pm, when she along with her driver reached at Defence Colony flyover, a motorcyclist pointed towards a tyre of their car.

The driver then stopped the vehicle opposite a studio and got out to inspect the tyre.

Meanwhile, another bike-borne person pointed towards the car's bonnet, he said.

Gupta's wife was feeling suffocated, she also got down from the vehicle, but later found that her bag containing Rs 1.86 lakh cash, an iPhone, a gold coin and documents were missing.

CCTV footage near the spot was analysed.

On the basis of secret information, two persons on a motorcycle were spotted near Mahila Mangal, Dakshinpuri.

The rider was asked to stop for checking, but they tried to flee, a senior police officer said.

"Police chased them and caught the duo. They have been identified as Rahul (24) and a 12-year-old juvenile. At their instance, a bag containing Rs 1. 40 lakh cash, one gold coin, imported hand bags, credit card/debit card and IDs were recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to have stolen the bag from a car near a flyover on Friday, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thak thak gang Delhi crimes
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp