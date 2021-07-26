Airline job racket busted after cyber cell raid, 12 held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twelve people have been arrested after the cyber cell of Delhi Police busted a fake call centre based in Ghazipur. The suspects had allegedly cheated hundreds of people on the pretext of providing jobs in IndiGo airlines.

The key accused have been identified as Surjeet (24), a resident of UP’s Firozabad, who studied BSc from JS University and Sundaram Gupta (25), a resident of Ghaziabad, who is a BTech dropout from Anna University, Chennai.

“A complaint was received that some people were cheating innocents in the name of providing jobs in IndiGo airlines at various airports. The cheaters have also been creating fake appointment letters of the said airline,” said DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap.

The police formed a team to conduct raid at a building which was being used for commercial purposes near the police station at Patparganj industrial site. The two main culprits along with 10 other employees, including eight girls and two boys were nabbed, the DCP said.

The suspects lured the victims who were desperately looking for jobs by making false promises of securing them a place in the airline. The main targets were people from south India, Bihar, UP and Uttarakhand, the police said.

A total of 16 mobile phones, 7 computers and Rs 26,000 cash along with incriminating documents have been seized. The fraudsters are suspected to have made Rs 10 lakh from the victims. “An FIR has been registered,” the DCP further said.