Daily count, positivity remain unchanged in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The city on Sunday reported 66 Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the national capital reached 14,35,910. Of this, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll now stands at 25,043, according to data shared by the health department here.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 66 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and zero deaths. There are 579 active cases in the city. The number of containment zones stands at 309, the bulletin said. The bulletin further said 70,758 tests, including 49,568 RT-PCR tests, were conducted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,134 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in the city on Sunday, taking the cumulative number to over 96 lakh, according to the CoWIN portal. The vaccines were administered at only one government centre and 76 private centres as the former remain closed on Sunday.

The city administered 69,893 doses on Saturday, 21,253 out of which were first doses while 48,640 were second doses. The vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Sunday said the city had 70,900 doses of Covishield along with 2,16,140 Covaxin shots. The government has said that only 20 per cent of Covaxin stocks can be used for the first dose, since its reserves are limited and its delivery cycles irregular.

Gurugram reports seven cases, Faridabad three

Haryana on Sunday reported 22 fresh cases which pushed the tally to 7,69,739 in the state. Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Gurugram and three from Faridabad districts