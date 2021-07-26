STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Daily count, positivity remain unchanged in Delhi

Just 579 active cases as city gets ready to reopen cinema halls from today;  vaccination tally crosses 96L-mark

Published: 26th July 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects swab samples in the city on Sunday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city on Sunday reported 66 Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the national capital reached 14,35,910. Of this, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll now stands at 25,043, according to data shared by the health department here.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 66 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and zero deaths. There are 579 active cases in the city. The number of containment zones stands at 309, the bulletin said. The bulletin further said 70,758 tests, including 49,568 RT-PCR tests, were conducted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,134 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in the city on Sunday, taking the cumulative number to over 96 lakh, according to the CoWIN portal. The vaccines were administered at only one government centre and 76 private centres as the former remain closed  on Sunday. 

The city administered 69,893 doses on Saturday, 21,253 out of which were first doses while 48,640 were second doses. The vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Sunday said the city had 70,900 doses of Covishield along with 2,16,140 Covaxin shots. The government has said that only 20 per cent of Covaxin stocks can be used for the first dose, since its reserves are limited and its delivery cycles irregular. 

Gurugram reports seven cases, Faridabad three 
Haryana on Sunday reported 22 fresh cases which pushed the tally to 7,69,739 in the state. Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Gurugram and three from Faridabad districts

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus covid 19
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp