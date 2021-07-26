HC to hear doctors’ plea against yoga guru today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday will hear a plea by seven doctors’ associations against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading misinformation against allopathy amid the pandemic. The matter will be heard by Justice C Hari Shankar.

The associations before court are three Resident Doctors’ Association of the AIIMS at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneshwar, Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors’ Association, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut and Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association, Hyderabad.

They alleged that Ramdev was misleading the public by stating that allopathy was responsible for the deaths of several Covid-19 patients. In their plea, the associations have submitted that the yoga guru was sowing doubts in the minds of public with respect to the efficacy of not only allopathic but also Covid-19 jabs.