Mayur Vihar residents grieve loss of  ‘family doctor’ who fell to pandemic

After battling Covid-19 for around two months, Dr Pradeep Tara, a popular general physician and chest specialist in East Delhi, succumbed to the disease on Friday. 

Published: 26th July 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After battling Covid-19 for around two months, Dr Pradeep Tara, a popular general physician and chest specialist in East Delhi, succumbed to the disease on Friday. Dr Tara, who was in his mid-sixties, is one of the popular doctors in Mayur Vihar Phase-I. He also consulted patients throughout the first and second waves of the pandemic before developing Covid symptoms. He was admitted to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in May. 

The doctor breathed his last on July 23 at around 2.25 pm. Several residents of Mayur Vihar Phase-I conveyed condolences to the doctor’s family including his wife Dr Geeta, who is a gynaecologist. 
“He was our family physician and one of the best doctors we know. Another kind, good, proficient and intuitively best diagnostician has fallen. We are grieved, shocked and can’t reconcile to this latest tragedy,” tweeted Smita Purushottam, a former ambassador to Switzerland. 

Tanuja Kothiya, historian and professor at Ambedkar University of Delhi, tweeted, “Mayur Vihar area lost one of its best doctors. He continued to see patients through the last year. He was such a good doctor, a calming presence to his patients. He made my father’s last few months so much better.”

“He was the family doctor for all his patients. His professional approach and gentle smile were half cure for many of us. His deep sense of commitment continued during the pandemic. ‘No patient should suffer’ was his noble thought before he himself became a victim,” said Sivaram Raghavan, a resident of Mayur Vihar. 

“He was the one to diagnose my Gilbert’s syndrome when all other doctors had driven me round the bend on liver issues. His wife, Dr Geeta Tara, saw me through my fibroadenoma troubles. This loss is personal,” tweeted Namrata Joshi, senior journalist and film critic.

People recall his humble manners
Many people remembered Dr Tara as  very humble and down to earth. He treated and consulted more than 100 Covid patients in the last one year during the first and second waves of the pandemic

