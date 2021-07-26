New metro station in Delhi gets colours of life & culture

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Every station of the Delhi Metro is designed with a unique theme, mostly showcasing the history and culture of the place where the station is located. Likewise, the upcoming Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station on Grey Line will be themed around ‘migratory birds’ depicting the local wildlife and ecosystem.

The Najafgarh – Dhansa region of soutwest Delhi has deep cultural roots. It is rich in history and also home to a marshy ecosystem which encourages the visit of migratory birds and flourishing of local wildlife. The artworks and photographic displays at the station have tried to capture these unique characteristics of the area.

Jheel, a waterbody located between Najafgarh and Dhansa is an ecological heaven for a large number of perennial local wildlife and migratory birds. Parrots, eagles, ducks, sparrows and kingfishers dot this area and are a delight for birders in the winter.

Photographs on printed glass panels at the station showcase the rich biodiversity of the locality. “The colour palette of the station has been kept earthy and bold to show the amalgamation of rural and the urban values. A hand-painted artwork shows the residents coming together to honour the essence of their values and is themed ‘Fringes of rural-urban progression’. The artwork showcases the bridge that is built in order to connect the past and the future,’ said a senior DMRC official.

“The villages in this area are renowned for their folklores. The villages host fairs to celebrate their historical significance. The locals gather around ancient temples to pray and connect together as a community. Myths and fables have given this area a unique identity. Therefore, some of the hand-painted artworks at the station are inspired by this rich spirit and the celebration of local values and are themed as ‘local socio-cultural scenario’,” said the official.

DMRC’s aim behind these artworks is to make travelling in the metro more enjoyable as well as to promote history and culture. “The artworks will be eye catching for any passenger passing through the station and might generate interest in the place itself. The artworks have been skillfully curated by DMRC’s architecture department and have been provided by a number of young artists and photographers,” the official further said.