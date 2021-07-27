STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cinemas in Delhi prepare to reopen with 50% capacity

The Delhi government on Saturday issued orders allowing cinemas/theatres/multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from 5 am on July 26.

Published: 27th July 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises inside a theatre hall at PVR ICON ahead of the scheduled reopening of cinema theatres on October 15 in New Delhi

For representational purpose. (File Photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid declining COVID-19 cases in the national capital, cinema halls across the city resumed business as they prepare to open with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Halls were carefully sanitised and UV lights were installed in several theatres.

"Expecting to open by Friday. Producers are waiting to release their movies here because 'big screen is big screen'," said Delite Cinema Manager while speaking to ANI.

Proprietor of Liberty cinema and President of Cinema Owners' Association of Delhi, said "The government has allowed cinemas to open with 50 per cent occupancy. We welcome this decision of the government. Cinemas are fully prepared to reopen. Everything is in place. The primary focus should be on proper sanitisation which is being taken care of."

According to the manager at the Delite Cinema Hall, snacks will not be allowed in the halls and only seal-packed eatables will be available for sale.

The Delhi government on Saturday issued orders allowing cinemas/theatres/multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from 5 am on July 26.

As a part of unlock-8, the Delhi government on Saturday issued orders allowing cinemas/theatres/multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from 5 am on July 26.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its guidelines also permitted the Delhi metro to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Even buses plying within the metropolis, including DTC and cluster buses, were allowed to run at full capacity.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Monday reported 39 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Monday.With this, the total Covid-19 cases in the national capital mounted to 14,35,949 including 537 active cases.

The cumulative recoveries in the city due to this virus escalated to 14,10,368 including 80 fresh recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 56,435 tests were conducted and a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent was reported.

The death toll in the capital touched 25,044 including the new death. The case fatality rate now stands at 1.74 per cent.

As far as the Covid-19 vaccination status is concerned, Delhi jabbed 96,68,514 cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far of which 10,614 beneficiaries got vaccinated in the last 24 hours. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi covid cases Delhi unlock cinemas reopening film theatres reopening
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp