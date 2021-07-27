STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government give Rs 5000 Covid relief to construction workers

The Delhi government had disbursed the same relief amount to 2,16,602 construction workers in April this year. 

Published: 27th July 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 47,996 construction workers were given Covid relief of Rs 5,000 each by the Delhi government on Monday.  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office, in a statement, said the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has been directed to disburse the relief amount to workers whose applications were approved between May 28 and July 18.

“This payment is for construction workers whose applications were approved between May 28 and July 18,” it said. The Delhi government had disbursed the same relief amount to 2,16,602 construction workers in April this year. 

“Earlier, workers had to stand in long queue for hours to submit their application but now, the entire process has been made online which helps the workers quickly apply on the government website and not miss their daily wage,” he said.

Sisodia said last year nearly 40,000 workers were given the benefits in March. “Based on registration drives, we have carried out a series of reforms. Within eight months the number of construction workers registered with the Construction Board has increased to three lakh,” he said. The government has also started a helpline for the workers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi government aid Covid relief Construction workers Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp