Delhi government give Rs 5000 Covid relief to construction workers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 47,996 construction workers were given Covid relief of Rs 5,000 each by the Delhi government on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office, in a statement, said the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has been directed to disburse the relief amount to workers whose applications were approved between May 28 and July 18.

“This payment is for construction workers whose applications were approved between May 28 and July 18,” it said. The Delhi government had disbursed the same relief amount to 2,16,602 construction workers in April this year.

“Earlier, workers had to stand in long queue for hours to submit their application but now, the entire process has been made online which helps the workers quickly apply on the government website and not miss their daily wage,” he said.

Sisodia said last year nearly 40,000 workers were given the benefits in March. “Based on registration drives, we have carried out a series of reforms. Within eight months the number of construction workers registered with the Construction Board has increased to three lakh,” he said. The government has also started a helpline for the workers.