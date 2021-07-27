STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government to send names of doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards: CM Kejriwal

"The public will tell us these names. People can send their mails to padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com by August 15," said Delhi Chief Minister.

Published: 27th July 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government has decided to send the names of doctors and healthcare workers for the Padma awards of this year.

During a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister said, "Delhi government has decided to send the names of doctors and healthcare workers for this year's Padma awards. We want to tell them that we are thankful to them and we want to honour them."

"The public will tell us these names. People can send their mails to padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com by August 15," said Delhi Chief Minister.

He further confirmed that the Delhi government has formed a screening committee that will screen the names in the next 15 days and recommend the names to the Delhi government.

"We have made a screening committee that will screen the names in the next 15 days after that (after 15th August) and recommend names to the Delhi Govt. The final names will then be sent to the Central Government," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri) can be submitted on the government's portal till September 15, 2021.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged to nominate people for the awards.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and seek to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards. 

