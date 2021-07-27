STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University cancels admissions of 21 students for submitting forged papers

Officials said many universities and colleges in India and abroad have a migration option in genuine cases where students can apply after successfully completing the first year.

Published: 27th July 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Fake certificate

Image used for representational purpose only

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), popularly known as IP University, has cancelled admissions of 21 students of final year B.Tech in its top colleges for submitting “forged” documents. Colleges such as Maharaja Agarsen Institute of Technology (MAIT) and Bharatiya Vidyapeeth’s College of Engineering, among others, come under the university.

Officials said many universities and colleges in India and abroad have a migration option in genuine cases where students can apply after successfully completing the first year. A no-objection certificate (NOC) is issued by the university showing that a student has completed his/her first year there. Applicants must carry these papers for migration. 

Students whose admissions have been cancelled belong to the 2017 batch and are currently in the final year of their courses. Interestingly, these students belong to the William Carey University, Shillong, Meghalaya. Such students had submitted certificates and NOCs issued by the university, showing that they have completed their first year and have applied for admission in various IP University colleges through migration.

“In 2018, we received complaints that there were irregularities in admissions through migration. So, admissions of 21 students were canceled in 2019, but some students had moved court and sought permission to sit for the 5th semester. The court asked the university to verify the certificates from the parent university,” said a senior government official.

Those who moved court were Dharmanshu Sharma, Kartkeya Vats and Tanishq Harjani. These students had got admission in GGSIPU through a consultancy firm ‘Admission Techie Pvt Ltd’ located at Nehru Place in Delhi.

The firm entered into an agreement with these students and promised them admission to William Carey University in Meghalaya and then a migration back to any affiliated colleges of GGSIPU. The students were charged up to Rs 8 lakh.

The consultancy firm allegedly facilitated admission in the first and the second semester of Maharaja Agarsen Institute of Technology. It also arranged identity and library cards, classes by faculty members and the students also participated in co-curricular activities and went on a trip to Goa from the varsity. This indicated the involvement of the faculty and administration in the matter, the sources said.

University in Shillong under the scanner
Forged documents submitted by students were issued by William Carey University of Shillong. Documents from two colleges from Rajasthan & Arunachal are under investigation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University IP University admission cancellation engineering aspirants forged documents case
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp