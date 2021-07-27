Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University cancels admissions of 21 students for submitting forged papers

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), popularly known as IP University, has cancelled admissions of 21 students of final year B.Tech in its top colleges for submitting “forged” documents. Colleges such as Maharaja Agarsen Institute of Technology (MAIT) and Bharatiya Vidyapeeth’s College of Engineering, among others, come under the university.

Officials said many universities and colleges in India and abroad have a migration option in genuine cases where students can apply after successfully completing the first year. A no-objection certificate (NOC) is issued by the university showing that a student has completed his/her first year there. Applicants must carry these papers for migration.

Students whose admissions have been cancelled belong to the 2017 batch and are currently in the final year of their courses. Interestingly, these students belong to the William Carey University, Shillong, Meghalaya. Such students had submitted certificates and NOCs issued by the university, showing that they have completed their first year and have applied for admission in various IP University colleges through migration.

“In 2018, we received complaints that there were irregularities in admissions through migration. So, admissions of 21 students were canceled in 2019, but some students had moved court and sought permission to sit for the 5th semester. The court asked the university to verify the certificates from the parent university,” said a senior government official.

Those who moved court were Dharmanshu Sharma, Kartkeya Vats and Tanishq Harjani. These students had got admission in GGSIPU through a consultancy firm ‘Admission Techie Pvt Ltd’ located at Nehru Place in Delhi.

The firm entered into an agreement with these students and promised them admission to William Carey University in Meghalaya and then a migration back to any affiliated colleges of GGSIPU. The students were charged up to Rs 8 lakh.

The consultancy firm allegedly facilitated admission in the first and the second semester of Maharaja Agarsen Institute of Technology. It also arranged identity and library cards, classes by faculty members and the students also participated in co-curricular activities and went on a trip to Goa from the varsity. This indicated the involvement of the faculty and administration in the matter, the sources said.

University in Shillong under the scanner

