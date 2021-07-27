STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passenger carrying bullets in luggage held at Delhi airport

As carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside an aircraft and after the passenger could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the live bullets, he was offloaded.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:13 PM

Bullets

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A passenger bound for Darbhanga in Bihar was apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi international airport for allegedly carrying two live bullets in his luggage, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the man and his wife were supposed to take a SpiceJet flight on Monday noon but Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stopped them after they detected the ammunition during security checks at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

As carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside an aircraft and after the passenger could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the live bullets, he was offloaded and handed over to the local police that booked him under sections of the Arms Act, the officials said.

The CISF is tasked to secure and provide a counter-terrorist cover to the IGI Airport.

