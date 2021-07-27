STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women lead as farmers mark eight months of stir

Mahila Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar protest site, union leaders launch Mission Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Published: 27th July 2021 07:54 AM

women farmers (R) and their supporters during their Mahila Kisan Sansad at the same venue | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An exclusive women’s ‘Mahila Kisan Sansad’ (Women Farmers’ Parliament) was organised at Jantar Mantar on Monday, marking eight months of protests by farmers. A group of 200 women conducted proceedings at the ‘Kisan Parliament’. 

Three different sessions were held, where discussions took place to pass two resolutions at the MKS by the speakers and deputy speakers. Protestors debated about the Essential Commodities Amendments Act, where participating members pointed out that these amendments have given legal sanction to hoarding and black marketing by big corporations and others in the food supply chain. Around 11 women speakers took part in the sessions of the mock parliament. 

The Women Farmers’ Parliament also resolved unanimously that there should be 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and state legislatures, on the pattern of local bodies like panchayats, said the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in a statement. 

ctivist and actress Gul Panag (L) join protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar on Monday

A group of women’s rights activists from Delhi, who were protesting at Jantar Mantar, were detained by Delhi police and released later. The members also paid homage to martyrs on the special occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the SKM said. Another resolution was passed, asking the Centre to give women recognition for their contribution in the field of agriculture. 

A large population of women are working in the agricultural sector, but are not given the dignity and status they deserve. In the farmer’s movement, the role of women has to be strengthened through well thought steps, it said. 

Meanwhile, the farmer union leaders launched ‘Mission Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand’ by announcing a rally in Muzaffarnagar, which will be held on September 5 in Western Uttar Pradesh — a hotspot of the agitations in the state since the stir began. Interestingly, both these states are headed for Assembly elections next year. 

Pitching for reservation and dignity
Participants in the Women’s Parliament said there should be 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and state Assemblies. They also said women in agriculture should get the dignity they deserve.

